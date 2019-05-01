16 security personnel killed as Naxals trigger IED blasts in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

At least 15 security personnel and a were killed in an IED blast in district of on Wednesday.

The Naxals triggered an improvised (IED) to blow up a police vehicle, which was carrying 16 security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of police. The blast took place between Jamborkheda and Lendhari, according to local police.

took to to strongly condemn the attack.

"Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," PM Modi said.

gave details of the incident in his post on

"Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by Naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs' families. I'm in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," Fadnavis tweeted.

Meanwhile, called the attack on the Police personnel as "an act of cowardice and desperation".

"We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families," Singh tweeted.

He also said that he had spoken to Fadnavis and was providing all assistance needed by the

" is in constant touch with the state administration," Singh said in another tweet.

Earlier today, Naxals allegedly set ablaze 27 machines and vehicles at a in Kurkheda of

On April 11, an encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the Naxal affected district of Gadchiroli.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)