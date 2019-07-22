Man shot at by bike-borne assailants in Noida

A supervisor of a private firm was shot at by bike-borne assailants on Monday morning in Noida.

The injured man has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Identified as Imran, he was targeted in Noida's Sector-60.

"Imran who hails from Meerut was living on rent in Ghaziabad's Behrampur. He worked as a supervisor at a private firm here. Today, he was heading back towards his home in the morning after completing his night shift when he was shot at by unidentified people," Circle Officer Piyush Kumar told reporters here.

"We have recovered his wallet, phone, and other items. Prima facie, it looks a murder motive. An investigation is underway," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)