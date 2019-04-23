Violence mars third phase of LS polling

Several incidents of violence were reported from many parts of the country where voting is underway for the third phase of elections today.

In West Bengal, a man was killed and at least three Trinamool (TMC) activists injured in the different incidents of violence.

The deceased, Tiyarul Kalam, was standing in the queue to cast his vote when he sustained in clashes erupted between and TMC workers in Baligram area of Murshidabad parliamentary constituency. The violence broke out over allegations of proxy voting at booth number 188.

In another incident, three TMC workers were injured after being hit by a crude bomb hurled at them in Domkal municipality of Murshidabad constituency.

Some unidentified men hurled the bomb near polling booth 27, 28 in Murshidabad's Raninagar area.

In yet another incident, a polling agent was found dead at his house in Buniadpur area of district. The cause of his death is not clear yet.

Meanwhile, unit of the wrote a letter to Chief and Special Observer to the state alleging "violence and intimidation" by TMC.

"It has been seen that TMC has resorted to intimidating and threatening voters, especially in Hindu villages. Genuine voters have been threatened with dire consequences if they go to vote," the letter stated.

In Jammu and Kashmir, supporters thrashed a Conference (NC) polling agent in a polling station in Bijbehara of district alleging bogus voting in favour of NC.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP cadres thrashed an at booth number 231 in Moradabad, alleging he was asking voters to press the 'Cycle' symbol of the

A scuffle between and BJP workers broke out at booth number 2 in Bagalkot of where Congress activists alleged that BJP workers were bringing engineering students to vote.

A at booth number 41 in Kantapal village in Dhenkanal, Odisha, died after collapsing while on duty.

BJP workers beat up an in after he allegedly showed black flags to candidate during her roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's capital city.

As many as 13 states and two Union territories are voting in the third phase in which 116 seats are at stake.

Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

