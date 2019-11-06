'Marjavaan': Sidharth Malhotra shares heart-touching song 'Kinna Sona'

After a gripping trailer, Sidharth Malhotra dropped the romantic track 'Kinna Sona' from his upcoming film 'Marjavaan' on Wednesday.

The film which is touted to have the maximum number of remixed songs like ' Ek To Kum Zindagani' and 'Haiya Ho,' has yet another recreated number.

The two-minute-17-second song shows a little sneak-peek into the love life of Sidharth and Tara Sutaria's characters.

The reprised version which is created by Meet Bros and is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali was originally sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. While the composers have tried their best to retain its original melody and charm, it's actually Sidharth and Tara's refreshing on-screen chemistry that is doing wonders in the song.

With Sidharth's character trying to impress Tara (Zoya) with his funny shayari and one-liners, the song shows the two immersed in love.

At one point of time, the song also shares a glimpse of a rowdy Sidharth who runs from pillar to post to get the attention of her lady love.

'Marjaavaan' which is a sequel of crime-thriller 'Ek Villain' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on November 15.

