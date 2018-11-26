MEA pays tribute to 26/11 victims

(MEA) remembered the victims of 26/11 terror attacks which shook 10 years ago killing as many as 166 people and injuring 300 others.

"A decade on, a nation mourns and the world awaits justice. #2611Attack #MumbaiTerrorAttacks," the tweet from MEA read.

In the message, MEA called on to expedite the process of bringing perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice.

India's financial capital came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to via sea route from carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, and Tower and the

