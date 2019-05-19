Delhi: Two miscreants killed in exchange of fire with police in Dwarka

Two miscreants were shot dead in a gunfight between two notorious gangs here in on Sunday, police said.

"The incident occurred during a gunfight between two notorious gangs. Soon after learning about the incident, police also reached the spot. One was shot dead by police while other was gunned down in an exchange of firing between the two groups," police said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)