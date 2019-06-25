Meezaan Jaaferi expresses his love for Sharmin Segal in 'Aai Shappat' from 'Malaal'

After treating fans with some scintillating numbers such as ' re', ' Suno' and 'Udhal Ho', makers of 'Malaal' have dropped another track from the film.

Titled 'Aai Shappat', the song was shared by the film's male lead debutant on Instagram, in which he confesses his love for - the female lead, who is also making her debut in films.

The soulful track seems to be set around the festival of Diwali. Lyrically, Meezaan confesses his love for Sharmin and says he is not afraid to bear the consequences if any.

Citing the iconic pair Laila-Majnu, Meezaan asks Sharmin to marry him else he would have to make her run away with him.

Surrounded by people who are dressed in Maharashtrian attire, Meezaan bares his feelings in the song which also has a few lines in Marathi.

The two-minute twenty-five-second track sung by Rutvik Talashikhar has been penned by Prashant. has composed the track.

'Malaal' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Krishan Kumar, and who is introducing his niece and Javed Jaaferi's son, Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is scheduled to release on July 5.

