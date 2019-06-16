Ind vs Pak: Saif cheers for Men in Blue, advises fans to behave

-
-
Actor Saif Ali Khan joined several enthusiastic fans who thronged the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday for the much-awaited match between India and Pakistan.
The actor was present with Alaia F who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' where she will play the role of Saif's daughter. She is the daughter of Pooja Bedi.
Clad in the jersey of Men in Blue, Saif went down the memory lane and expressed his enthusiasm.
"The match between India and Pakistan is fantastic and especially in school, colleges as we use to take it as a big game and used to be a very special day," the actor told ANI.
He went on to give some advice to fans on both sides of the border, "I know how passionate people are towards the game but the only thing I would like to say is that ultimately it is a game and let's respect each other and play the game with the right spirit. Obviously, the players will but the fans and viewers should also do that. Take your lead from the players, show your passion but behave also."
Actor Ranveer Singh also cheered for team India as he turned commentator for the nail-biting clash. Singh has been shooting in London for his upcoming film '83' where he will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The 'Padmavat' actor surprised his fans as he also kept Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested due to an injury.
On the work front, the shooting for the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will commence this month in London. The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The 48-year-old is also busy preparing for his role as a 'naga sadhu' for his upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.
He will also be seen essaying the character of cop Sartaj Singh in the second season of the much-awaited crime thriller web series 'Sacred Games 2'. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days.
