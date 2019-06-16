Tiffany Haddish postpones her Atlanta tour

American Haddish has rescheduled her forthcoming tour in the wake of Georgia's new restrictive law.

The 'Girls Trip' released a statement on Saturday and mentioned that she is postponing her upcoming tour as she 'needs to stand with the women'. She will now perform on June 22 at the Fox theatre.

"After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there," The quoted Haddish in the statement.

The new law aims at putting a ban on once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks before many know they are pregnant.

In May, and cited difficulties while filming in amid the new laws.

On the work front, Haddish is teaming up with for an action comedy 'Down Under Cover'. The film is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The film will star Hemsworth playing a who goes undercover to solve a series of casino heists. He is forced to partner with Haddish's character, a lone wolf.

