Melania Trump gifts fountain pen to Empress Masako

United States First Lady Melania Trump on Monday gifted Empress Masako of Japan a White House desk set and a fountain pen made from a red oak tree that stands within the premises of Harvard University.
The gift was notable as the newly-crowned Empress had graduated in economics from Belmont High School at Harvard earlier this month, CBS Boston reported.
In return, the Empress presented the First Lady with an ornamental Japanese box with a traditional Japanese design.
It is a long-standing custom of the Imperial Palace of Japan, where the Emperor and Empress are expected to exchange signed and framed photographs with their guests who are on a state visit.
Keeping with it, Emperor Naruhito presented President Donald Trump with a traditional Japanese pottery and porcelain bowl. Trump also gifted the Emperor with an American-made viola in a custom case, handmade from Charleston in West Virginia, and a photo of American composer Aaron Copland.
After a formal meeting with handshakes and greetings, Trump and Emperor Naruhito walked along a red carpet in the courtyard of the Imperial Palace.
Trump, who is currently on a state visit to Japan, is the first world leader to meet the Emperor since he ascended to the throne on May 1 with the beginning of what is called the era of "Reiwa," (RAY-wah) or "beautiful harmony.
