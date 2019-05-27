Dutch PM congratulates Modi on electoral victory

Dutch on Monday made a congratulatory phone call to over the latter's win in the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

secured a clear majority with 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Wishes have been pouring in for the leader ever since it became clear that his party along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the

Scores of leaders, right from in the East to the in the West, have wished the on being re-elected for a second term.

Modi has thanked most leaders who have extended their greetings through Continuing his thanking spree, Modi tweeted: "I thank for his warm greetings. and enjoy civilizational links. We will work to strengthen close ties between the two countries. @HassanRouhani"

"Thank you Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM for your gracious words. This victory is a reflection of the aspirations of 1.3 billion people. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our friendly relations for the mutual progress and prosperity of our people," he wrote for his Jamaican counterpart,

Acknowledging South African Cyril Ramaphosa's congratulatory wishes, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you @CyrilRamaphosa for your wishes. I also extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the inauguration of your second term as of look forward to continue working with you to further strengthen India- ties, and also to meeting you soon."

He also replied to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's congratulatory message, tweeting, "Thank you Prime Minister @jacindaardern for your message. I look forward to continuing working with you to further strengthen our bilateral ties in all spheres, including in our shared fight against the forces of radicalism and terrorism."

"Thank you @sebastiankurz for your words of congratulations. I look forward to working for stronger ties between and Austria," was his response to the Austrian Chancellor,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)