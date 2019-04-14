Melbourne night club shooting: 1 killed, 3 injured

One person was killed and three others were injured after a gunman fired at a group of people outside a night club in Melbourne, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Aaron Khalid Osmani, a at the night club, reported Sunday Morning Herald.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

"I just saw a car rolling up and then we heard the sound of 'pow, pow, pow, pow' - four times they shot," said Sandra, a 19-year-old eye-witness. "People were all lining up to get inside the club and suddenly they started screaming and yelling, 'Oh my god, oh my god'. When the car left, it ran into the people on the ground. It was horrific, it was so horrible. I couldn't sleep," she told Sunday Morning Herald.

According to the police, the car which was used in the shooting was later found burnt.

No information regarding the perpetrator has been released yet.

