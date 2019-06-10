Mercury in Delhi touches all-time high of 48degC

The capital on Monday recorded a temperature of 48 degrees Celcius, the highest-ever to be seen in the month of June.

" records the highest temperature in history. Sets an all-time record at 48degC. This is the hottest ever in June," read a post on the official handle of

Skymet's - said today's temperature surpasses the earlier record of 47. 8 degrees in June 2014.

According to the (IMD), heat wave conditions will prevail in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, among others, for a couple of days.

Earlier today, the IMD had issued a red alert in West Rajasthan, orange alert in and yellow alert in various parts of the country including in East Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and

A red alert calls for taking an action, orange alert calls for staying prepared while the yellow alert is for staying updated.

Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at many places on Sunday. The temperature was reported 5.1degC above than the normal temperature at many places over

A heat wave is usually declared when the temperature stays above 45 degC for two consecutive days.

According to Skymet, some relief is in sight during the next 24 hours.

The private forecaster said that by tomorrow, a fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Its induced cyclonic circulation would be seen over Central and adjoining parts of West Therefore, due to these systems, pre-Monsoon activities like dust storm and thunderstorm will occur over parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and during the late afternoon or evening hours on June 11.

However, forenoon hours would be hot, and dust storm, thunderstorm, and patchy rains will occur in parts of and for the coming two to three days.

Even though the intensity and effect of these activities will not be but slight relief may occur from the ongoing heat wave like conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)