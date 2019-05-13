Meru pioneers digital tipping in the mobility sector

Now Indian consumers can digitally tip their as a of appreciation for providing an excellent ride experience. This feature is yet another first from India's pioneer mobility service, Meru, which allows customers to offer an instant and cashless tip to the However, is entirely optional and as per the customer's discretion.

At the end of every ride, the customer gets a notification on their app to rate the experience. Tip option will appear here. By default, 'No Tip' option is selected. Customers can choose the tip amount from the three options, i.e., Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 and the same gets deducted from customer mobile wallet linked to App. The company transfers the full tip amount given by the customer instantly to the driver's account.

"Many of our partners go that extra mile while offering their services to customers, and we receive many positive feedbacks from such customers. A lot of customers told us that they would like to offer a tip to the driver partner as a of appreciation in cashless form. We firmly believe that we will have happy customers only if we have happy driver partners and we constantly strive to add new features and services that help improve the lives of our driver partners", said Nilesh Sangoi, of

"In line with our philosophy to provide a viable and attractive earning opportunity to our driver partners, we are delighted to be the first service in the industry to offer a seamless feature for the driver partners", he added.

