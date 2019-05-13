Sensex plummets 372 points as financials, pharma slide

A last hour selling pressure prompted equity benchmark indices to end lower for the ninth consecutive session on Monday after a sharp fall in Asian peers.

The plummeted 372 points to close at 37,091 while the tumbled 131 points to 11,148.

Except for IT, all sectoral indices were in the red at the National Stock Exchange. PSU was down 5 per cent, pharma 4.4 per cent and media 3.8 per cent.

slid over 9 per cent and wound up the day at Rs 396.85. Cadila, Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin too were in the red.

slumped over 8 per cent to close at Rs 18,700 after the company reported weak operational performance during the March quarter of 2018-19.

was down over 8 per cent and closed at Rs 139.45 after reports said Etihad Airways' bid for a minority stake in the grounded is non-binding and subject to fulfillment of certain conditions by its lenders.

slipped 6.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent and Yes 4.9 per cent.

Those which gained marginally included Titan, HDFC, Bharti Infratel, and

Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as investors debated whether the and will be able to salvage a trade deal after sharply hiked tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods.

vowed to retaliate with countermeasures to protect its national interests. The world's two largest economies appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)