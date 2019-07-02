Mexico: Pipelines explosion kills 2 in Celaya

At least two people were killed after a Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline exploded in Mexico's northwest city of Celaya on Monday.

The explosion occurred at around 9:30 am (local time). The site where the blast took place is unpopulated, reported Sputnik.

A civil defence unit and a fire brigade have arrived at the scene of the blast.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

The explosion comes at a time when there is a dearth of gas in several Mexican states, including the capital.

