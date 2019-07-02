JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Asif Ali Zardari's interview taken off air from Pakistani TV channel
Business Standard

Mexico: Pipelines explosion kills 2 in Celaya

ANI  |  Others 

At least two people were killed after a Pemex hydrocarbon pipeline exploded in Mexico's northwest city of Celaya on Monday.

The explosion occurred at around 9:30 am (local time). The site where the blast took place is unpopulated, reported Sputnik.

A civil defence unit and a fire brigade have arrived at the scene of the blast.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

The explosion comes at a time when there is a dearth of gas in several Mexican states, including the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 02:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU