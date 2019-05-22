MHA alerts states, UTs ahead of counting of votes

Ahead of the counting of votes for the elections on Thursday, (MHA) has alerted states regarding the possibility of violence in different parts of the country.

Secretaries and DGPs have been tipped-off in this regard by the ministry.

MHA has asked all states and Union Territories to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

The ministry further directed for adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

The move comes in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of the counting of votes, MHA said.

Election to 542 seats was held from April 11 to May 19 with the counting of votes scheduled for May 23.

