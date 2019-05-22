BJP never demanded floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As and are involved in a spat over allegations of topping the government in Madhya Pradesh, former on Wednesday said that the party has not demanded a floor test in the Assembly.

" and ( of the Opposition) never demanded a floor test. We have said (in the letter to Governor) that there should be a discussion on the problems," Chouhan told reporters here.

The furore over floor test started after Bhargava wrote a letter to Anandiben Patel, urging her to convene the Assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order situation, and non-payment of farmers' dues.

However, had said that his government holds the majority and is ready to face the floor test. Yesterday, he claimed that the was trying to lure 10 MLAs in its bid to topple his government.

On Opposition's questions on EVMs, Chouhan said, "Opposition knows they are going to face defeated badly. Now they have to find things blame, so they are blaming EVMs. They are demanding impractical things which cannot be accepted. Tomorrow, they will say they have already said it."

"They are preparing for blaming EVMs. They know very well NDA is going to register landslide victory that is why they are involving in these things," he said.

Citing problem in the state, the former demanded that the should arrange generators for the counting day.

"We are demanding from the that there is a dark rule here. The has been cut off for ten times in Counting of votes will take place from tomorrow. So, the poll body should not depend on and should arrange generators,"

"Digvijay Singh used to go out with banners and generators. We demand the generators should be arranged by the Commission. Otherwise will say that BJP is behind all this," Chouhan said.

The counting of votes for the polls will take place on May 23.

The 231-member assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and 109 BJP legislators.

The ruling coalition is led by the Congress, supported by an MLA of SP, two of MLAs of and four independents.

