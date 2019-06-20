Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher respond to split report in a funny way

Hollywood and responded in the most humorous way to a story published in a tabloid, claiming that the couple has broken up.

took to to address the matter and posted a funny video with wife showing off a photo of a recent cover of "In Touch Weekly' that declared, it's over between the couple.

In the video, Ashton can be seen asking Mila, "Babe, what's happening? What's going on?" To which she responded while showing the cover of the tabloid, "It's over between us."

Going on further they sarcastically discuss who will get the kids. "Also, I took the kids" 35-year-old actress, said as she reads the tabloid report. "You got the kids? I don't get the kids?!" her husband responded.

Busting the magazine, captioned the video, "I guess it's over intouchweekly have this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting."

The couple, who got married, back in July 2015, share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, together.

