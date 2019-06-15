Minor arrested for killing 17-yr-old in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

A has been arrested for murdering a 17-year-old boy in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa area, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the boy was killed in Shardhanand Colony area by the accused and one more person on Thursday. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the India Penal Code was registered in the case.

A five-member police team led by was formed to investigate the case. After checking CCTV cameras and with the help of informers, the team managed to apprehend the (also 17 years old).

One country made pistol and one empty cartridge were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed the crime with the help of one more person. The accused minor revealed to the police that the deceased boy used to beat him. He even beat him up two days ago.

Efforts are on to nab the co-accused, the police said.

In the murder case of one Chander Shekhar, which also took place in Bhalswa area on the same day, the police have identified all assailants and raids were being carried out to nab them.

