MJSPR Architect of "Telangana for Modi" Campaign

MJSPR is a PR, branding and strategy consulting firm headquartered in Bengaluru. Political strategy and campaigning is one of the primary services of the firm headed by strategist and its founder CEO MJ Srikant himself.
The firm's political portfolio includes surveys, micro-targeting, thought leadership and image positioning, complete campaign strategy formulation for candidates or parties based on survey analysis and inferences, and end-to-end implementation of campaigns constituting both conventional and digital frameworks.
Their campaigns for two former MPs - former parliamentary affairs minister, Late H N Ananth Kumar and former MP, C S Puttaraju for 2014 Lok Sabha elections were successful and saw the respective candidates win. In 2017 the firm conducted a survey for a candidate in Tumakuru constituency for the state election in Karnataka and the results ended up reflecting their survey insights for the constituency. In 2018 the firm's digital campaign for one of the BJP candidates for Telangana state elections was ranked third by Eenadu News Paper.
In 2019 the firm took up a challenge of strategizing and implementing a unique movement called "Telangana for Modi" as a citizens' initiative of 'Modi Army' founded by Techno-entrepreneur and senior state BJP leader Gajjala Yoganand.
"The movement was conceived on multiple objectives with a primary focus on sensitizing the public on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms, schemes and policies transforming India over the last 5 years and galvanize support from across societal sects," said MJ Srikant, Chief Strategist of the campaign.
The movement was predominantly mobilized through a digital framework constituting 21 social media handles and an exclusive website. While social media handles proliferated facts and funnelled audience reach and engagement, the website harnessed volunteers and supporters for Modi Army and various public events that were organized as a part of the Telangana For Modi citizens' movement.
"Telangana for Modi online campaigns were able to raise a huge response, in the virtual world and in the real world attracting the attention of people from myriad walks of life because of its apolitical look at Modi's development agenda. In less than 60 days the campaigns achieved a total reach of close to 4.2 million," added Srikant.
"I am overwhelmed by the response of people and their awareness about Prime Minister Modi's development agenda. I would like to thank BJP state president Dr K Laxman for having given the strategic freedom and support to conceive and drive the movement. We are happy the campaign was of support to the candidates and they were able to leverage from it", said Yoganand.
During the campaign phase, Telangana for Modi team organized numerous public engagement events including a 'Professionals Meet' and a marathon named 'Run For Nation, Run For Modi' which also turned out to be public engagement windows for the candidates of 4 constituencies in Hyderabad.
"Addressing the 'Professionals Meet' in March at Hyderabad, the Union Defense Minister had stated 'Telangana for Modi campaign is invigorating for those of us involved in campaigning at the ground level'. In several ways this campaign has been a case study for us on how a citizens' campaign can effectively sensitise public under just 60 days," stated Srikant.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU