Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Sopian

A Hizbul Mujahidin terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Narwani area here on Friday.

Sameer Seh, the terrorist, has a record of involvement in several terror-related crimes in the past.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Sameer Seh of Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The police said, "He has been involved in several terror crime cases pertaining to civilian killings and attacks on security establishments."

The encounter broke out the earlier morning on Friday.

