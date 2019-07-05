JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

SC slams senior counsel for playing "fraud on the court" to get relief in a demolition case from Kerala

Fertiliser subsidy sees a hike of around Rs 10,000 crore in Budget 2019-20
Business Standard

Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in Sopian

ANI  |  General News 

A Hizbul Mujahidin terrorist was eliminated in an encounter with security forces in Narwani area here on Friday.

Sameer Seh, the terrorist, has a record of involvement in several terror-related crimes in the past.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Sameer Seh of Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The police said, "He has been involved in several terror crime cases pertaining to civilian killings and attacks on security establishments."

The encounter broke out the earlier morning on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU