8 killed in Paris apartment blaze, rescue ops on

A massive fire killed eight people after it swept through an apartment block in central in the wee hours of

said that the fire may have been started intentionally in the eight-storey building and foul play is not ruled out.

About 30 people, including three firefighters, sustained minor injuries. A person was seriously wounded.

The blaze began at 1 am (local time) on the Rue Erlanger in the city's 16th arrondissement, leaving the residents scurrying to safety onto adjoining rooftops. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue and fire service teams rushed to the spot and evacuated 30 people from the building with the help of ladders. As a precautionary measure, two neighbouring buildings were evacuated.

According to reports, around 200 firefighters are still battling to douse the fire on the top two floors of the building and rescue operations are underway.

One woman, who lived in the affected building, has been taken into custody, said Heitz. An investigation has been initiated in this regard.

The 16th arrondissement, situated west of Paris' city centre has a number of famous landmarks, including stadium that plays host to French Open, Parc des Princes, football team Saint Germain's home ground and Trocadero Gardens, having picturesque views of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)