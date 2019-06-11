Monsoon likely to make landfall around June 18 in Chhattisgarh

Much-awaited monsoon is expected to hit around June 18 and will cover the entire state by June 23, in has predicted.

"Monsoon reached at least eight days late. So it's expected to enter around June 18 and cover the entire state within next five days after that. So, it is expected to cover the entire state of by June 23," Chandra from in said on Monday.

Talking about the current heatwave condition in the state, Chandra said that it is expected to prevail for the next two days regarding which a warning has also been issued.

"Currently, there is a heatwave condition in the entire state, the temperature is 4-6 degree Celsius above normal. The condition is expected to persist for the next two days, we have also issued a heatwave warning," he said.

After a week's delay, the Southwest monsoon hit coast on June 8.

