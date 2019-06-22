MP: CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery

on Saturday underwent a successful operation at the here after suffering a trigger finger problem.

" was admitted to today morning. He had a trigger finger problem. He underwent an operation and his condition is stable. He has been kept under observation for few hours," Aruna Kumar, Dean, told reporters here.

Nath had appealed to his party workers to not meet him as it will cause inconvenience to the patients and staff at the hospital, said state

Former lauded his successor for availing treatment at a government-run hospital.

"I wish a very speedy recovery. Your decision to avail medical treatment in Hamidia is welcome and applaudable. At the same time, I urge you to ensure that facilities, which are being availed by you, should be available to the public so that they do not have to wander here and there," he tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)