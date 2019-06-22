MP: CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday underwent a successful operation at the Hamidia Hospital here after suffering a trigger finger problem.

"Chief Minister was admitted to Hamidia Hospital today morning. He had a trigger finger problem. He underwent an operation and his condition is stable. He has been kept under observation for few hours," Aruna Kumar, Dean, Gandhi Medical College told reporters here.

Nath had appealed to his Congress party workers to not meet him as it will cause inconvenience to the patients and staff at the hospital, said state Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded his successor for availing treatment at a government-run hospital.

"I wish Kamal Nath a very speedy recovery. Your decision to avail medical treatment in Hamidia is welcome and applaudable. At the same time, I urge you to ensure that facilities, which are being availed by you, should be available to the public so that they do not have to wander here and there," he tweeted in Hindi.

