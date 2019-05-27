MP: Cong govt in minority, less trustworthy, claims BJP legislator

"The Kamal Nath-led government in is in minority and is less trustworthy among the people, and will collapse on its own," claimed BJP MLA from Assembly seat, Vishwas

"After the results of the Lok Sabha elections come, people now have lost trust in the government. It is a less trustworthy government and in minority. should resign from his ministerial post and as of state unit," told ANI on Monday.

He alleged that there was a rift within the party, adding that legislators and senior leaders were not paying heed to each other.

"During the meeting, MLAs do not trust the ministers and senior party leaders. Ministers are saying the administration is not listening to their issues. They are even questioning the less amount of votes they got compared to BJP. They do not even trust the authorities also," claimed.

He clarified that BJP will not topple the government in the state, as the ruling dispensation will "fall down on its own."

"This is a government which has no foundation. They are accusing us of toppling their government. But we will not topple them. A building can fall down easily when it has a weak foundation. In the same way, this government which is in minority will fall soon," Sarang said.

As Congress and BJP are involved in a spat over allegations of toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, former minister had said that the party has not demanded a floor test in the Assembly.

The furore over floor test started after of Opposition wrote a letter to Anandiben Patel, urging her to convene the Assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order situation, and non-payment of farmers' dues.

However, Nath had said that his government holds the majority and is ready to face the floor test. He had claimed that the BJP was trying to lure 10 Congress MLAs in its bid to topple his government, an allegation denied by the opposition party.

The 231-member assembly has 113 Congress members, one short of half-way mark, and 109 BJP legislators.

The ruling coalition is led by the Congress, supported by an MLA of SP, two MLAs of and four independents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)