MP: Infant died, 5 children hospitalised after being vaccinated

An infant died while five other children fell ill at Shajapur town's Limboda village in Madhya Pradesh after two days of allegedly being vaccinated.

All the children were vaccinated on August 27 and fell ill. However, the infant died on August 29.

The children, who are said to be in critical condition have been immediately admitted at hospitals in Ujjain and Shajapur for further treatment.

District Immunization Officer, KC Verma, who visited the village to review the situation said that the stock of vaccine has been kept aside for inspection and a probe has been initiated to check whether the proper immunisation was conducted or not.

"Five children were also given the same vaccine that was given to the child who lost his life. We are being told that remaining children too fell ill and have been admitted to the hospital. The vaccine has been kept aside, it will be inspected. If someone is found to be at fault, the action will be taken," he said.

Meanwhile, one of the villagers said, "The children are in critical condition. The vaccine was given on August 27 after which the child developed a fever and died just two days afterwards.

