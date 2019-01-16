MP: People receive electricity bills despite no metered connections

Residents of Chaparan village in have claimed that they are receiving bills despite not having any metered connections in their houses.

According to a few locals of the village, they had earlier urged the board to provide metered connections. The board had assured to provide the and started the work. However, the people in the village have now apparently started receiving the in advance.

"There is no metered connection in my house, but they have sent the This is the second time I have received a bill. I am really worried now and hope that something is done by the board," a local said.

Another villager added, "There is no pillar to provide electricity. How can they send when we don't even use it? This is a serious matter."

On the other hand, Sanjay Nigam, Engineer, Electricity Department, said that he is unaware of the situation will soon chalk out a solution.

"We have meters fitted in the village. If people from the village have a complaint, then I will send the to look into the matter. If meters have been fitted at the houses in the village, then it is natural that verification process was done. Currently, I have not got to know anything on this matter, but I will now definitely look into this," Nigam said.

