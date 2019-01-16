Odisha: Lesbian couple threatens to commit suicide if separated

Upset with their family, a lesbian couple from Odisha's district threatened to commit suicide if they are separated.

(28) and Sabitri Parida (27) had filed an affidavit before Notary Magistrate in seeking its permission to marry.

They have been living together for the last five months.

On January 12, both left and fled to Bhubaneswar.

However, Monalisha's parents have filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Sabitri had kidnapped and forced their daughter to marry her.

On the basis of the complaint a case under Sections 365 and 295 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

"We have received a complaint from Antaryami Nayak, father of Monalisa Nayak, and on the basis of the complaint police have rescued both from Bhubaneswar and recorded their statements. During the interrogation, both expressed their willingness to live together and threatened to commit suicide in case of any attempts were made to separate them" said Ranjan Kumar Dey, Pattamundai SDPO.

