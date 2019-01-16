DU appoints Shakti Singh as new DUSU president

vice- Singh was promoted to the post of on Tuesday.

The made the formal announcement after the on December 18, 2018 had ordered Singh to take charge as

"The university had been delaying the decision for no reason since long. This comes after we created pressure upon the authorities. We still have many demands in line including demands for specially-abled students, fee reduction in the revaluation, filling posts of which has caused problems for students amongst others. If the university does not act upon these demands in the future, we would call a massive protest and would even demand the resignation of the Vice Chancellor," said ABVP's

The elections were held in September.

In November last year, Singh had staked claim for the top post of the Union, after resigned from the post of president following his suspension from the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in a fake degree row.

A first information report (FIR) was also filed against the former DUSU President Baisoya on complaints of the Buddhist department of the university claiming that Baisoya used a fake degree to claim admission and contest elections.

The cancelled the admission of Baisoya on November 14 after receiving a letter from confirming that his bachelor's degree was fake.

