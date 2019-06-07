MP: This district collector gave up office air conditioners for malnourished children

The of is working under a even when the is shooting through the roof. Reason? He has removed air conditioners from his chamber and office halls for them to be installed in centres for malnourished children.

Swarochish Somavanshi, the of Umaria, ensured relief to the children in the scorching summer getting air conditioners fixed in all the four Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC) under his jurisdiction.

Terming it a spontaneous decision, Somavanshi said with a beaming smile, "It was really hot inside the We were trying to arrange for air conditioners but we felt it had to be installed immediately considering children are admitted in these centres. We have 4 NRCs in the block, we got installed in all four."

The government-run centres are for children suffering from malnutrition and related problems.

"For malnourished children, heat only aggravates the problem. Hence, such action was inevitable," the said.

Dissipating the blazing heat, the air conditioners provided instant respite to the children and their parents.

"We don't have problems with the heat here. We have coolers, and too for our relief. We are provided with good services here," a woman said with satisfaction.

"This is not a generous endeavor. It is my responsibility to ensure the welfare of patients at the centre," Somavanshi asserted.

For those admitted at the NRCs with dilapidated walls, the air conditioners are a welcome change but a lot more remains to be done.

