104-year-old Bano Bi cast her vote in Umaria

104-year-old Bano Bi on Monday cast her vote for the Lok Sabha elections in Umaria of Madhya Pradesh. She was accompanied by her grandson Saddam Khan and his wife Nazma Begum to the polling centre.
Umaria Camp resident Bi cast her vote at polling booth number 136, set up in a government school. Though she could not speak due to her deteriorating health, her relatives said she has a great faith in democracy and encouraged people to exercise their franchise.
91-year-old Abdul Saleem Ansari and 99-year-old Chiddi Bai of Umaria Camp also took part in the festival of democracy and cast their votes.
Similarly, 85-year-old Chitra Swami exercised her constitutional right. A retired teacher, Chitra has never missed voting since she was posted in Umaria in 1960.
She too believed in encouraging others to perform their constitutional duty.
