IAF Chief to fly MiG-21 to honour Kargil martyrs tomorrow

The IAF Chief was commanding the 17 Squadron based in Srinagar and Squadron Leader Ahuja was his Flight Commander.
Ahuja was awarded Vir Chakra posthumously for his gallantry during the Kargil conflict in 1999.The formation flying will be carried out at the Air Force Station in Bathinda, which was the home base of the 17 Squadron before it was forward located to Srinagar.
The 'missing man' flypast is an aerial salute to honour the fallen colleagues.
Squadron Leader Ahuja's wife Alka and his son Ankur are expected to be present during the flypast.
On May 27, 1999, Squadron Leader Ahuja was shot dead by Pakistani soldiers after he had ejected over the Batalik sector along the Line of Control, 200 km north-east of Leh in Jammu and Kashmir. He had parachuted on the ground but was tortured to death by Pakistani troops.
On May 28, the IAF Chief will fly in a helicopter formation from Sarsawa near Saharanpur to honour the IAF personnel who laid down their lives after their chopper was shot down by Pakistani Stinger missiles.
Western Air Commander Air Marshal R Nambiar and 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi would also take part in the flying effort.
