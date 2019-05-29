Mumbai doctor suicide: All 3 accused arrested, likely to be produced in court today

The third doctor accused of harassing medical student Tadvi was arrested by police on Wednesday.

All the three accused doctors in the case- Ankita Khandelwal, Bhakti Mehre and Hema Ahuja have been arrested and are likely to be produced before the court today. Mehre and Ahuja were arrested on Tuesday.

The three doctors were arrested for allegedly abetting the post-graduate medical student Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, to end her life on May 22.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a suo moto cognisance of the matter and written to the hospital administration, requesting to appraise with the action taken in the case.

"The NCW is deeply disturbed...It is a matter of serious concern," NCW wrote in the letter addressed to Dr

On Monday, the had issued a notice to of the seeking a report on the action taken in the case.

Earlier, the hospital administration of had formed an anti-ragging committee to probe the suicide.

The of Resident Doctors (MARD) has suspended the three doctors. The accused doctors, on Monday, wrote to the association urging to ensure 'fair' probe into the issue.

