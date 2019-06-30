Mumbai man suffers heart attack on train, rescued by GRP

A 70-year-old man suffered a heart attack on a train here on Saturday.

Mahesh Pareek was travelling from Dasihar to Vasai in the specially-abled coach of the train when the incident took place.

The train was near Borivali railway station when Pareek fell unconscious as a result of the attack. Commuters in the train pulled the chain and informed Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at the station.

Three GRP personnel swung into action and rushed Pareek to the emergency medical room (EMR) for treatment.

The doctor on duty at the EMR said, "He (Pareek) reached the EMR just on time, his condition could have been worse if there was any further delay in his treatment".

"Two officers Ujjwal RK and Sachin Kamble and one jawaan were on duty on platform no. 8 where the train halted after passengers pulled the chain. They immediately rushed the man to the EMR on platform no.3. He is out of danger now," said Sanjay Patil, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), GRP, Borivali.

