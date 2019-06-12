Muzaffarpur: 31 children die of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in June

As many as 31 children have died so far in the month of June reportedly due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in the district.

Sunil Shahi, SKMCH, Muzaffarpur, told ANI, "From January to June 2, 13 patients were admitted, of them, three had died. However, since the beginning of June to this day 86 people have been admitted and of them, 31 have died".

In total 109 have been admitted in this year so far in which 34 children have died, he said.

As many as 14 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES).

is a viral infection, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever or a headache.

