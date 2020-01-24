Delhi polls: Name not added in star campaigners list, says Sandeep Dikshit

JUST IN
Senior Congress leader and former MP from East Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that his name was not included in the party's star campaigner list for the assembly elections in the national capital, due to differences with some party leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said his name was not included in the list because he has differences with some leaders of the AICC but he will work for the party and will campaign in his old constituency for the party candidates in the assembly polls of Delhi.

The Congress has released its list of star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly polls and named 40 leaders including party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sandeep Dikshit also said that the contribution of her mother and former chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit could not be forgotten as she had done a lot for Delhi.
First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 13:30 IST

