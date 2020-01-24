Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal invites Shah to visit Delhi govt schools

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to monitor finalisation of candidates for Delhi Assembly 2020
Arvind Kejriwal gets majority support to return as Delhi CM: Survey
BJP has reduced Delhi to a garbage dump: Kejriwal raises election rhetoric
Who is Delhi's 'Baazigar'? BJP, Cong, AAP slug it out on social media
Manoj Tiwari making fun of public by promising five times subsidy: Kejriwal
-
Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday invited former BJP president Amit Shah to take out some time and visit the city government schools.
Tweeting in Hindi, Kejriwal also expressed pleasure that Shah has been able to spot some CCTVs in Delhi, as the BJP leader had earlier said he could not spot a single CCTV even with a "pair of binoculars".
"I am happy that you are able to spot some CCTV cameras. A few days back you had said that not a single camera was installed in Delhi," said Kejriwal.
He invited Shah to the government-run schools, saying "try to find some time, we will show you our schools as well".
Kejriwal also said he was happy taht the people of Delhi have changed the politics in the capital so much that even the "BJP has to seek votes on the name of CCTVs, schools and unauthorized colonies".
Delhi is going for polls on February 8.
--IANS
nks/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU