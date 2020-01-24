Hari Nagar MLA Jagdeep Singh withdraws resignation, to stay with AAP

Days after quitting the over being denied ticket for Delhi Assembly elections, incumbent Hari Nagar legislator Jagdeep Singh said on Friday that he has withdrawn his resignation on the advice of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"I thought it was better to stay with the party. The leadership and the chief minister advised me to stay with the party. So, I thought we have done good work in the past few years so I should continue with the party," he told PTI over phone.

Singh had quit the last week expressing his displeasure over being denied ticket and the party giving nomination to Rajkumari Dhillon, who crossed over from the recently.