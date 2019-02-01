Centre gave nothing to AP even in its last budget: Chandrababu Naidu

on Friday accused the BJP-led central government of "betraying" his state by failing to fulfil the assurances made during its bifurcation and said the Interim Budget had nothing on offer for the state.

He slammed the central government saying, "The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has betrayed all these years".

Citing the Interim Budget, he said that the central government has nothing in its bag for the state even in its last budget before the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling observed Friday as Black Day as a mark of protest against the BJP-led central dispensation, alleging that the Centre had "betrayed" the state in all the five budgets.

"Nothing is assured to the state even in this last budget," said Chandrababu

He also took on BJP legislators in the state and said they were ineligible to be public representatives.

The Assembly took up the subject of AP Reorganization Act and the promises and implementation for discussion.

While BJP MLA was trying to defend his party, intervened and slammed him harshly. When BJP MLA Manikyala Rao stood up to counter, Chandrababu Naidu continued his angry speech.

"TDP did not compromise on anything. I faced much humility but kept on calling Modi Sir. But he did not pay heed to our requirements. He only gave dust and water for Amaravati. Now BJP is campaigning that they only brought to AP. It is utter nonsense," said Naidu.

He termed the NDA government led by as "worse than the British rule".

"Why should we pay taxes to the central government? What is the right of Centre on the state's income? They are doing threatening Is Andhra Pradesh not part of the nation? BJP doesn't have much bigger leaders in the South. There was only one, Venkaiah Naidu. Now you have sidelined him. How can BJP woo the people in South India," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu continued his speech on the Reorganization Act assurances and special category status. He mentioned the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel plant, Visakhapatnam railway zone and other issues on which the central government is allegedly not cooperating.

