N Korea calls for strengthened ties with S Korea despite US pressure

Marking the first anniversary of the Panmunjom summit, North on Saturday appealed to South to strengthen inter-Korean ties while ignoring pressure from the

The statement was part of a special message by the (CPRC), which is a North Korean organisation aimed at promoting Korean reunification, according to

The organisation added that is "plainly putting pressure on South while demanding that inter-Korean ties do not outpace the US' relations with " It further claimed that is attempting to force inter-Korean relations "to be subordinate to its policy of sanctions."

"A grave security condition is being created that may return to the past when a catastrophe was looming amid the thickening danger of war," the committee said.

In order to realize the sustainable development of inter-Korean ties and peaceful reunification, the CPRC appealed to to explore "more active measures."

North Korean organs also called on to implement the agreements from the summits held between North Korean leader and South Korean Moon Jae-in.

The statements come amidst a stalemate in US- relations, which has brought the denuclearisation process to a standstill.

Even though Kim had promised complete denuclearisation in the first US- summit held in last year, the joint statement from the second summit at was supposed to outline further steps in the denuclearisation process.

However, no joint statement was released as talks broke down in in February this year as both the sides failed to resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)