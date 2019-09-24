Nadda hints at including abrogation of Article 370 in school curriculum

-
BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday hinted that abrogation of Article 370 will be included in school syllabus.
"Our younger generation should develop an interest in knowing what happened in this (abrogation of Article 370)," said Nadda, on being asked whether the Modi government's decision on Article 370 will be a part of the school syllabus.
The BJP leader said that the students should know the history. "Certainly we will do that," he added.
He was addressing the eminent personalities in Maharastra's Pune as part of BJP's Jana Jagaran Meeting under National unity campaign, wherein he explained the complete process and importance of abrogation of article 370.
When asked about the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jammu and Kashmir, as was done by the incumbent government in Assam, he said: "As soon as the democratic process starts there, delimitation and election are done, things will be confirmed with the people who are elected there and after that only all provisions will be implemented.
