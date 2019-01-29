Jharkhand: 5 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Five Maoists were killed and one suffered during an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's district on Tuesday.

In the early hours on Tuesday, security forces comprising of the Central Reserve Police Force's 209 and Police launched a special operation to target Naxals in the areas, said police.

In the ensuing encounter, the forces managed to neutralise five Maoists and injure one. No casualties and of security personnel, involved in the operation, have been reported so far.

The troops have also seized arms and ammunition- two AK 47, one 303 rifle and two pistols- from the spot.

A is underway.

More details are awaited.

