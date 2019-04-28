Namibia captain heaps praises on bowlers after 145-run win against Oman

After Namibia's 145-run thumping victory over in the final of the ICC World League Division Two and earning the ODI status, its credited and for their vital all-round contributions.

and Frylinck on Saturday returned with eight wickets shared between them to break the spine and bundle out for 81. They also performed with the bat to help cross 200-run mark and post 226/7.

" and young Frylinck taking the new ball - they've been absolutely superb. Credit (goes) to them for picking up (awards). One's got of the Tournament; one's got of the Match in a final. It's a cruel job to run in for six games in nine days. They've just done it without moaning all week," ICC quoted Erasmus, as saying.

With 221 runs and 13 scalps across six games under his belt, Smit was adjudged of the Tournament. On the final day, he picked up 3/21 and smashed 30 runs, including two boundaries and one six.

"It was tough. The conditions weren't favouring the bowlers much. A lot of runs (were scored), but we managed to bowl out team cheaply. That comes down to our grit and fight," Frylinck said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)