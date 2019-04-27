Asian Wrestling Championship 2019: Sunil and Gurpreet secure silver medal

(87kg) and (77kg), India's Greco-Roman wrestlers, have clinched the silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship 2019.

Kumar, who was just one step away from the gold medal, lost to Iran's mighty However, Kumar managed to get hold of Tokhirdzhon Okhonov of in the quarterfinals and then followed it up with a win over Kazakhstan's Azamat Kustubayev 6-6 in a Victory by Fall verdict.

"I wish I were a little bit more aggressive. That could have changed the colour of the medal. I will strive to train harder and do better in the upcoming tournaments. It is because I had a chance for training in and training with foreign partners also improved my standard," said Kumar after winning the silver medal.

Singh brought India's second silver medal of the day but Korea's Hyeonwoo Kim vanquished Singh 0-8 to win the gold medal. Patently, Singh was impeccable against Qatar's Bakhit of as he won the match by 10-0. However, he won a narrow game against Tamerlan Shadukayev of 6-5 in the semi-finals.

The Greco-Roman wrestling competition will continue on the final day of this prestigious tournament. On Sunday, Gyanender (60kg), Ravinder (67kg), Yogesh (72kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), and Hardeep Singh (97kg) will be in action.

