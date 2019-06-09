National Best Friends Day: Nick Jonas, Hugh Jackman wish their 'buddies'

along with and celebrated the 'National Best Friends Day' remembering and dedicating the day to their best buddies.

Nick Jonas, who shares a great bond with his brothers, shared a monochrome image on with his brothers Kevin, Joe and calling them, 'best friends' and the 'best brothers in the world.'

"Happy National best friend day everyone. Me with mine... they also happen to be the best brothers in the world," he wrote.

Just a day prior to National Best Friends Day, the brothers released their fifth and latest album 'Happiness Begins' after a decade-long hiatus.

Ryan Reynolds, who lent his voice to Pikachu's character in his latest release, ' Pikachu', also shared a post on the occasion. "Happy Best Friends Day to Jake Gyllenhaal!" he wrote.

Sharing a picture-perfect moment on Instagram, aka 'Wolverine' also wished his best friend "Stage 4 clinger," he wrote and said a 'Hi' to in a hashtag.

Expressing his love towards the duo, one of the users commented, "Wolverine and Deadpool.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)