UP: 4 Railways employees suspended for issuing tickets containing PM Modi's image

The (ECI) on Tuesday suspended four Railways employees after tickets with the photograph of Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at railway station on Monday.

The has sought a report over tickets being sold with Modi's photo and a promotional message about the Centre's schemes, which was a violation of the poll code.

The four Railways employees include one (CRS), (CI) and two reservation clerks.

One of the passengers, Mohammad Shaqbar Rizvi, who lodged a complaint with the ECI told ANI, "I bought a ticket for my aunt from to I was shocked to see the ticket with a picture of Modi. As it is a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), I raised my voice and registered a complaint with the "

(SDM) said, "On 13 April, when shift changes, the old roll featuring was mistakenly used. However, we were directed to use a new roll after the MCC came into effect. As boxes of both the rolls were same, the employees mistakenly took out the box which had an old roll."

Lok Sabha elections in are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

