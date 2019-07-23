JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Digital Gurukul to raise USD 5 mn at USD 50 mn valuation
Business Standard

Naxal with Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma encounter

ANI  |  General News 

A Naxal having a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with security forces in Burabhatti jungle of Sukma on Tuesday, said police.

Sukma SP Shalabh Sinha also informed ANI that the police have recovered one pistol and one country-made gun from the incident site.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Last week also, two Naxals were gunned down by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 11:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU