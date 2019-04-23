NDA candidate from Wayanad demands re-polling after EVM malfunction

Thushar Vellappally, NDA candidate from Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday demanded re-polling after an machine (EVM) malfunctioned at a polling booth here.

"Let me draw your kind attention to an important matter. It is reported from booth number 79 - CMS Higher Secondary School, Arappatta in Mooppanad Panchayath that the is damaged. A vote is not being cast even after pressing twice," a letter by Vellappally through Election Agent Advocate Sinil Kumar G read.

"Please take necessary steps for re-polling as pressing the twice can make changes in the voting," it added.

Vellappally is the of Bharat Dharma (BDJS), the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).

In Kerala, as many as 227 candidates are contesting on all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Out of the 20 seats, is considered the main focus as is contesting from this seat for the first time. He is in the fray with 19 other candidates.

Apart from Kerala, all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, 14 each in and Karnataka, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and are witnessing polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

