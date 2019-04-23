JUST IN
Business Standard

Karnataka CM enquires about Indians affected in Sri Lanka blasts

ANI  |  General News 

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he has spoken to the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka in Colombo and enquired about the situation with regard to people from Karnataka, who died or got injured in the terror attack on Sunday.

The Karnataka chief minister has requested the authorities in Sri Lanka to speed up the process of bringing the mortal remains of the deceased to the state at the earliest.

Kumaraswamy tweeted: "I spoke to the Indian HighCommission @IndiainSL t'day and enquired about the situation with regard to people from Ktka who were injured in the #TerrorAttack. I have requested them to speed up the process of bringing the mortal remains of the deceased to the state at the earliest."

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 09:36 IST

